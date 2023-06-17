Barnaby Egerton-Warburton Purchases 666,666 Shares of Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX:AZL) Stock

Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX:AZL – Get Rating) insider Barnaby Egerton-Warburton purchased 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.97 ($20,270.25).

Arizona Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 34.50, a current ratio of 34.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

About Arizona Lithium

Arizona Lithium Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in the United States. It focuses on the Big Sandy lithium project located in Arizona; and the Lordsburg lithium project situated in New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Hawkstone Mining Limited and changed its name to Arizona Lithium Limited in September 2021.

