Barrick Gold (GOLD) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Barrick Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Barrick Gold pays out 666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 103.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.46% 2.39% Barrick Gold Competitors -27.41% -1.50% 0.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Barrick Gold and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion $432.00 million 278.33 Barrick Gold Competitors $2.71 billion -$40.17 million 8.32

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Barrick Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Barrick Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold Competitors 658 2904 3468 75 2.42

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 49.23%. Given Barrick Gold’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barrick Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas, Asia, and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

