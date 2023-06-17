Benin Management CORP Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benin Management CORP reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.5% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

