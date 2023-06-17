Benin Management CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

