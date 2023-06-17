Benin Management CORP Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.