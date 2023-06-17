Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 145.90% from the company’s previous close.
Beyond Air stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.31.
In other news, Director Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 886,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 16,415 shares of company stock worth $105,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.58% of the company’s stock.
Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.
