Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 145.90% from the company’s previous close.

Beyond Air Stock Up 1.7 %

Beyond Air stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.31.

In other news, Director Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 886,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 16,415 shares of company stock worth $105,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,363,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 567,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 744,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 39,624 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 330,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

