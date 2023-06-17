Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX opened at $97.74 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $98.45.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

