Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.09), reports. The company had revenue of C$24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.85 million.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.92.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLN. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.