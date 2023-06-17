Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE BGX opened at $11.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the third quarter worth $124,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

