Blair Sergeant Acquires 100,000 Shares of Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT) Stock

Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT – Get Rating) insider Blair Sergeant purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,800.00 ($16,081.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vmoto Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of electric two-wheel vehicles worldwide. Its electric two-wheel vehicles include electric mopeds and motorcycles. The company offers its products primarily under the VMOTO, VMOTO Fleet, Super Soco, and E-Max brand names.

