BMO Capital Markets Boosts REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $15.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on REV Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REV Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised REV Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.92. REV Group has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.38.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. REV Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in REV Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in REV Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in REV Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

