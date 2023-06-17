BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

VICI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.08.

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

