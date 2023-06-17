BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.45

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.45 and last traded at $82.34, with a volume of 35110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.34.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $304,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 54,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

