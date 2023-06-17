British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives GBX 3,788 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,788 ($47.40).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($51.30) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,580.50 ($32.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 886.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.33. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,543 ($31.82) and a one year high of GBX 3,645 ($45.61). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,744.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,004.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($32.21) per share, with a total value of £257,400 ($322,072.07). In other news, insider Jack Bowles purchased 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,885 ($36.10) per share, for a total transaction of £29,311.60 ($36,676.18). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 10,000 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($32.21) per share, for a total transaction of £257,400 ($322,072.07). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,298. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

