Brokerages Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Price Target at $63.86

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

In related news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

