Brokerages Set ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) PT at $44.00

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

ATI stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. ATI has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $281,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in ATI by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in ATI by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in ATI by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ATI by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

