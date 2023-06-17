Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target at $34.00

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJRI. Wedbush raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 2.9 %

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $720.04 million, a PE ratio of 117.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 179,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 77,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

