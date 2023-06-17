Brokerages Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Target Price at $239.83

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.17.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $245.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

