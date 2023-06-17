Brokerages Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target at $34.80

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.80.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $62,440.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,949.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $62,440.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,949.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,573,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,094.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,895 shares of company stock worth $4,518,940. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CERE opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
