Brokerages Set Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target at $9.36

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.92. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

See Also

