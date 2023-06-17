Brokerages Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT at $8.75

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

HT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Saturday, February 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,641 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $4,788,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,485,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 111.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 937,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 493,550 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2,858.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 363,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $241.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

