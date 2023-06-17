Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target at $101.21

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

