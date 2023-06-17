Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) PT at $60.17

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JD. UBS Group lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. JD.com has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

