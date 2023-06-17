Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Target Price at C$40.50

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. Scotiabank lowered Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

LAC opened at C$27.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.11, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.14. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$23.80 and a 1-year high of C$42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.20. Analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.2745982 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

