Brokerages Set Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Target Price at $92.33

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

NHYDY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Handelsbanken started coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Norsk Hydro ASA Increases Dividend

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4272 per share. This represents a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.11. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

