Brokerages Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) PT at $263.43

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE RMD opened at $219.10 on Wednesday. ResMed has a 12 month low of $196.23 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.43.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $1,272,505.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,966,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,951 shares of company stock worth $7,007,754 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ResMed by 1,055.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 124,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.