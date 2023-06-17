Brokerages Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Target Price at $74.17

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.