Brokerages Set Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) PT at $36.62

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

SPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

NYSE:SPR opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $38.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.