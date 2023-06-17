Brokerages Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Target Price at $43.17

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $188.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.60 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.23%.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

