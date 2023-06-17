Brokerages Set Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Target Price at $9.83

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

Summit Hotel Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE INN opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $697.47 million, a PE ratio of -72.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -266.67%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

