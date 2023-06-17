Brokerages Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Target Price at $13.58

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 106.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 41,204 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 175.3% in the first quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 85,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 54,737 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth about $6,411,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 443.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 813,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 663,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. Western Union has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

