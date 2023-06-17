Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) PT at $226.00

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.00.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Down 0.3 %

BLD opened at $243.19 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $246.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.33 and a 200-day moving average of $194.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,802,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TopBuild by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.