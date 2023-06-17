Brokerages Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Target Price at $348.14

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $348.14.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,159.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA opened at $282.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.06. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $365.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

