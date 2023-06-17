BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives $30.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity at BRP Group

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,935.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

BRP Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 202.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $330.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.19 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

