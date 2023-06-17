Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $951,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,360.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 111,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 106,590 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,427 shares of company stock worth $29,709,706 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Shares of GOOG opened at $124.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

