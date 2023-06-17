Bull Street Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.61.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

