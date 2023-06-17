Bull Street Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.8% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

NYSE PG opened at $149.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $352.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

