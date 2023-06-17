Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,899 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Campbell Soup worth $70,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

