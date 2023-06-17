Campion Asset Management Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Campion Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.