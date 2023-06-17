Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 120.33% and a negative net margin of 1,255.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 330,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

