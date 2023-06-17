Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 720 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VIG opened at $161.17 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.