Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

General Motors Trading Down 0.2 %

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Recommended Stories

