Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,872 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $47,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,378 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 44,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $106.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

