Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Walmart by 414.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.28. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.97 and a 12-month high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,318,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,859,260 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.