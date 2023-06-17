Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

