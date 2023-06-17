Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

PTNQ opened at $61.98 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21.

