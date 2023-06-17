Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $615,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $395.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.21 and its 200-day moving average is $353.95. The stock has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $402.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

