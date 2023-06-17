Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,049,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 185,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NOBL stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.26.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.