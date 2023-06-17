Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $356.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.77 and a 1-year high of $363.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

