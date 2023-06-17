Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $192.89 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.66.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.56.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.